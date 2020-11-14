Iota on the way to becoming another major hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iota is currently a tropical storm with 40mph winds. It is moving slowly WSW at 5mph. Iota is expected to strengthen over the weekend before making landfall on Monday night. It is headed straight for Honduras and Nicaragua. That is the same area which was so hard hit by Hurricane Eta when it made landfall as a category 4 storm, before heading for the U.S.
The storm will likely become a category 3 with winds of 115+mph by the time it makes landfall. Imagine a major hurricane coming in and destroying everything… only to have another one come through just days later. The storm won’t even have to tear things apart to start throwing them around. Homes are already damaged. Trees are already down. The power is still likely out for many people. Add to that 8-16 inches of rain and 115+ mph winds. River flooding and mudslides will be a good bet.
The current track has the storm moving over land and then continuing west. It does not appear that Iota will take a turn north and head for the US as Eta did.
-- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
