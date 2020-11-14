Iota on the way to becoming another major hurricane

The storm will likely become a category 3 with winds of 115+mph by the time it makes landfall. Imagine a major hurricane coming in and destroying everything… only to have another one come through just days later. The storm won’t even have to tear things apart to start throwing them around. Homes are already damaged. Trees are already down. The power is still likely out for many people. Add to that 8-16 inches of rain and 115+ mph winds. River flooding and mudslides will be a good bet.