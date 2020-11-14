Iota expected to become a major hurricane as it approaches Nicaragua

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday, and a major hurricane on Monday (with winds of 115 mph), before making landfall in Nicaragua Monday night into Tuesday morning.
In addition to dangerous winds and storm surge, flooding rains may cause flash flooding and landslides across parts of Central America, impacting the same areas that Hurricane Eta hit about 10 days ago.
After making landfall in Nicaragua, Iota is expected to diminish in strength and continue to move west, across Honduras and El Salvador late Tuesday into Wednesday. Iota is not expected to have any impacts on the U.S.
We are also tracking Tropical Storm Theta, in the far Eastern Atlantic, which is expected to move slowly toward Portugal by early next week.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs through November 30th.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.