Hockman’s 4 TDs help NC State beat Florida St. 38-22

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Hockman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against his former team as North Carolina State defeated Florida State 38-22.
Hockman, who began his collegiate career in 2017 at Florida State program, was 24-for-34 passing for 265 yards and an interception.
Thayer Thomas, a redshirt senior, made a career-high 11 catches for a career-best 135 yards and two touchdowns.
N.C. State (5-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game skid.
Freshman Chubba Purdy got his first career start for Florida State, completing 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) have lost three straight games since upsetting then-No. 5 North Carolina.
