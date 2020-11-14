Exit poll analysis: Which voters supported Biden or Trump in Georgia and North Carolina?

Mr. Biden won a slight majority of women voters and cut Trump’s 18-point lead among men in 2016 in half to just nine points. Much of this surge in support came from Black men, 91% of whom voted for Joe Biden (up from 81% who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016). Ninety-two percent of Black voters overall voted for Mr. Biden — up slightly from the 89% who supported Clinton in 2016 — and they made up 23% of the electorate, up from 20%. As they did in other battleground states, independents flipped narrowly for the president-elect, but they were outnumbered by Republicans.