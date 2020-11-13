64-year-old inmate serving part of sentence out of prison leaves Monroe home without notice

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for an inmate who is serving part of his active sentence outside of prison and has left his home in Monroe without letting anyone know.
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking the man who was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.
James W. Jacobs (#0204385) is a 64-year-old white man who stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 189 pounds, has brown/grey hair and brown eyes. He is missing a finger on his right hand and has scars on his right eye and both hands.
Officials say Jacobs was serving an active sentence for habitual felon and breaking and entering vehicles. He had a projected release date of June 23, 2021.
Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for him. An escape warrant is being sought.
If you have seen Jacobs or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.
Officials explained that Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.
