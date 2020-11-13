Woman accused of shooting into car during road rage incident on highway in Fort Mill turns herself in

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of shooting into a car during an apparent road rage incident in Fort Mill turned herself into police on Tuesday.
Police say 23-year-old Nautykah Samone Bolden was arrested and taken to the York County Jail under a $60,000 bond.
Multiple arrest warrants were issued for Bolden, who is from Charlotte. Police say she is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.
Police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the area of I-77 southbound and the exit ramp to Highway 160.
Officers say a woman called police to report that a female driving a black Nissan Altima fired one shot into her car. She said the bullet passed behind her driver’s seat and into the passenger side of the car.
The woman was later identified as Bolden.
“I have to live with this and be scared over nothing," said the victim.
Her regular day working was shattered by a shot fired into her car.
“I don’t understand why," she said. "What would go through your mind to shoot at any car or anybody or anything that didn’t hurt you.”
The woman told police she had exited onto the ramp, intending to turn west on Highway 160, when she noticed a vehicle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed.
Police said the woman slowed down and tapped her brakes in an effort to warn the approaching vehicle that traffic was stopped ahead.
At that time, the Bolden shooter pulled up next to her and words were exchanged.
The victim, who we are choosing to keep anonymous, said she hit her brake lights to keep the suspect from hitting her car in traffic.
She said that sent Bolden into a fit of rage.
″She could have killed me. I could have been sitting in the middle of the road dead right now," said the victim.
Police said that as the woman put her window back up to avoid further confrontation and she heard one gunshot. The shooter then took off on Highway 160.
The victim took a video of the Bolden and her car and called the police.
Pictures show just how close the bullet came. It pierced the outside of the van passed behind the driver’s seat and landed in the passenger seat.
“I would almost think that she aimed at me. I like to believe that she was just trying to scare someone," she said.
She says the scare worked.
What happened did not really set in until much later the next day. However, when it did, the victim says it scared her. She feels the suspect knows who she is, but she has no idea who the suspect is.
“I’m scared. I wasn’t scared yesterday when I got shot at. I wasn’t scared of talking to the cops. I’m scared this morning when I woke up and I don’t know what her mental state is or what she’s capable of," she says.
Through the fear, the victim is making room for understanding. “It’s terrible. It’s terrible that somebody has to go to jail over this or serve some time," she said.
Initial investigation revealed that the “temporary” tag that was displayed on the suspect’s vehicle, appears to not be a legitimate tag.
The Fort Mill police are looking for information in this case.
Bolden is also facing charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone with information or witnessed the incident can contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.
This is the second shots fired at or near someone in the Fort Mill area.
About three months ago, a person fired shots near a group of Trump supporters standing at a bridge just two exits away from this incident.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.