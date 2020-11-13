West Charlotte community coming together to help flooded businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some small business owners already struggling during the pandemic are now having to clean up after devastating flooding.
West Charlotte got hit hard during storms Thursday, but today the community is coming together to pitch in and help.
Party Time Rentals on Freedom Drive was partially under water yesterday.
The owner’s daughter tells WBTV that she was one of three employees who had to be rescued from inside of the building.
Today she says even competitors of the company are asking how they can help.
Community members also came out in numbers to drop off cleaning supplies at The Batch House.
“I’ve already had to tell multiple friends like no don’t come we’ve already got tons of people on hand," employee Josselyn Mangum said.
One woman dropping off supplies says the devastation hit home for her.
“I have a small business as well so when I saw it on Instagram I had to immediately come help," she said.
Employees at The Batch House say it’s the people that make the business.
“People love to come in they want to see Cris," Mangum said. "There are regulars. The community built around the bakery is pretty solid.”
So solid, that another west Charlotte business, Enderly Coffee Co., wanted to do something about it.
“Just to watch something that you started from the ground up be destroyed like that was bothering for us, because it easily could’ve happened to us," Coby Hines said.
This weekend they will give back.
“Half of the revenue that we make on Saturday, we’re gonna take it and give it to them," Hines said.
It’s an act of kindness when their neighbor needs it the most.
“We want to care about each other so we don’t want to see anybody isolated when they’re trying to be over here," he said.
Several of the west Charlotte business owners said they are thankful that they have flood insurance.
An account for donations has been set up under @thebatchTEAM on Venmo.
Enderly Coffee Co. on Tuckaseegee Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They are donating 50% of proceeds to the account.
