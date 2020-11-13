Voluntary evacuation order lifted for Riverside Drive area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management has lifted the voluntary evacuation order for Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Beagle Club Road and Hart Road as flood waters from the Catawba River recede.
The order was issued at 6:45 a.m. today.
While the floodwaters are receding, they still present a dangerous condition. Everyone in the area is urged to exercise extreme caution as the water continues to recede.
The congregate shelter at Hopewell High School will closed at noon.
Any residents needing resources are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS for assistance.
