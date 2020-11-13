Voluntary Evacuation Order issued for area along Catawba River as flooding continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management issued a Voluntary Evacuation Order for areas south of the Mountain Island Lake dam as water levels continue to rise from Thursday’s heavy rainfall.
The order was issued for Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Beagle Club Road and Hart Road. The order went into effect at 6:45 a.m. Friday.
“Residents in this area are advised to evacuate immediately and seek higher ground,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management officials wrote. “Water levels on the Catawba River in this area are expected to reach 103.5 feet or higher.”
SHELTER
A congregate shelter will be activated for displaced residents at Hopewell High School, located at 11530 Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville. The shelter will open at 7:30 a.m. Friday and residents will be able to bring their pets with them.
Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management officials are on scene to assist with evacuation efforts.
FROM OUR METEOROLOGIST
Full pond is considered 100 feet and Duke Energy attempts to maintain a cool-season level of 96 feet but levels were well over 103 feet Friday morning.
Here are the critical levels for Mountain Island Lake:
- Action Advisory Stage: 101.5 feet
- Minor Flood Stage: 103 feet
- Moderate Flood Stage: 104 feet
Duke Energy projects the pool could exceed 103.5 feet today. At the 103 feet level, significant inundation of low-lying areas occurs around Mountain Island Lake and downstream of the dam along Riverside Drive, inundating some outbuildings and under-home garages.
At 104.0 feet, moderate flood stage is reached. Significant inundation of outbuildings and lower levels of homes begins downstream of the dam. That level could be reached today.
Still, that’s far from the devastating flood of 106.9 feet in June 2019. Widespread, significant flooding occurred at that time, ruining many homes in the area downstream from the dam. The level at that time was the highest since 109.6 feet was reached August 30, 1940.
THURSDAY FLOODING
Thursday’s rainfall across the WBTV viewing area caused major flooding that led to evacuations, water rescues and school closings.
The flooding caused very dangerous conditions for both drivers and homeowners in many areas. Multiple Flash Flood Warnings were issued for counties across both North and South Carolina.
