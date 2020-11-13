Two Lancaster, S.C. schools temporarily going virtual

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -Two Lancaster County, S.C. schools are moving to remote learning following positive COVID-19 tests.
Clinton Elementary School and A.R. Rucker Middle School have moved to online learning through Nov. 24, and students will be off Nov. 25-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
In letters sent home to parents, both schools cite a “severe shortage of staff.”
Clinton Elementary states that there are 13 staff members and seven students excluded from their school with one positive COVID-19 case.
A.R. Rucker Middle says that there are 12 staff members and 32 students excluded from school, and four positive COVID-19 cases.
Face-to-face instruction will resume for both schools Nov. 30 for A-Day students, and Dec. 3 for B-Day students.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.