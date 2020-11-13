Suspected high-level Lenoir drug trafficker arrested

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lenoir man considered to be one of Caldwell County’s highest level drug dealers has been arrested on multiple drug charges, as well as speeding to elude arrest.
Officers had been conducting surveillance on Antonio Fitzgerald Johnson when they saw him leave home Nov. 9.
A Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled Johnson over briefly before speeding away and leading officers on a short chase.
He was arrested without incident.
Officers recovered a black bag he had thrown out of the vehicle’s window containing several ounces of methamphetamine, and found methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
While searching his home, officers found weighing scales, packaging materials, and other drug paraphernalia items.
A little under one pound of crystal methamphetamine, valued at more than $55,000, was taken.
Johnson was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, possession of methamphetamine, maintain a vehicle to keep/store methamphetamine, and speeding to elude arrest.
He is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.