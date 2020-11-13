A sunny start to the weekend, yet a few showers to end the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures ranging from the 30s in the mountains to 40s in the piedmont.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains, to mid-60s in the piedmont.
A few passing rain showers are possible on Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Temperatures will remain mild, with morning lows around 50 degrees, and afternoon highs around 70 degrees. The mountains can expect Sunday to start off around 40 degrees in the morning, with afternoon highs around 60 degrees.
Sunny skies and cool temperatures develop for next week, with lows in the 30s, with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s for the piedmont. The mountains can expect morning lows at or below freezing, with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s.
Tropical Storm Iota has formed in the Caribbean Sea, south of Haiti, and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane (possibly a major hurricane) this weekend, and make landfall in Nicaragua on Monday, moving over Honduras into early next week. These are some of the same areas of Central America that were impacted by Hurricane Eta.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
