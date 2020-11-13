Student accidentally brings gun to Lincoln Co. middle school

IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old student brought a gun to East Lincoln Middle School Thursday morning.
School officials say the 8th grade student accidently brought the firearm from home and discovered it when he opened a medical bag that he is required to carry.
He informed his teacher that the firearm was inside the bag. The student told school officials that he did not know how the weapon got into the bag.
The school resource officer cleared the weapon and placed it in a secure location.
At no time was the weapon displayed during the class.
The student’s guardians were contacted and came to the school to meet with school officials and the school resource officer.
One of the guardians, a female, told officials that she placed the firearm in the medical bag over the weekend when they went to Brown Mountain to ride ATVs and forgot to remove it.
The student is required to carry the medical bag with him at all times because it contains medications needed for life threatening health issues.
The matter concerning the student will be turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The guardian was issued a citation for failure to store a firearm to protect minors.
The school resource officer confirmed with the guardians that all firearms in the residence were locked in two different safes.
