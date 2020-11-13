Suspect’s bond increased to $1.5M in 2020 Gastonia nightclub shooting that injured six, including two police officers

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect’s bond has been increased to $1.5 million in the case of a 2020 Gastonia nightclub shooting where six people were injured, including two police officers.

In Nov. 2020, six people were shot, including two police officers, outside a nightclub in Gastonia. The incident happened at Remedies Nightclub on Union Road in Gastonia at 11 p.m.

Gastonia police say officers were working off-duty at the nightclub when they attempted to de-escalate a situation.

Four patrons were shot and suffered minor injuries. The two officers who were shot were identified as Sgt. C.E. Nelson and Officer M.A. Lewis.

Police said two suspects, Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter, were taken into custody. Hamilton and Slaughter were charged with six felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 - Allen Slaughter’s bond was set to 1.5 million. The motion hearing is set back to Dec. 6.

