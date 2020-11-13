Recount for N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice to start this week, fewer than 400 votes between candidates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A statewide recount of more than five million ballots cast in North Carolina’s Supreme Court contest will start later this week, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Democrat Cheri Beasley requested the recount in a letter to the State Board of Elections on Tuesday.
Beasley trails Republican Paul Newby by fewer than 400 votes out of nearly 5.4 million cast in the race for the state’s highest court. That puts the race within the 10,000-vote threshold for the trailing candidate to demand a recount, according to election officials.
Chief Justice Beasley currently trails by 366 votes out of 5,545,735 votes cast, or 0.00006618%.
According to state election officials, the recount likely will take several days in some counties, and county boards of elections must complete their recounts by Wednesday, November 25. This is North Carolina’s first statewide recount since the 2016 state auditor’s race, which confirmed the results in that contest.
“We cannot express enough gratitude for the hard work of our county boards of elections, who continue to ensure accurate and fair results in this election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Recounts are an important part of the elections process that help guarantee voters' wishes are realized in the closest of contests.”
On Monday, the State Board of Elections issued guidance to the county boards of elections on the recount process.
County boards of elections may begin recounting ballots on Thursday or sooner if they meet the 48-hour public notice requirement.
All 100 county boards of elections will conduct recounts of their ballots by running them through tabulators. The counties are responsible for recount costs. Counties with recounts for local contests may conduct them at the same time.
Candidates, the media and the general public will be permitted to attend the recount meetings, subject to space limitations and social distancing requirements.
However, use of video or still cameras by the public inside the recount room while the recount is in progress is not permitted because of the statutory prohibition on photographing or videotaping individual ballots.
The Supreme Court of North Carolina is the state’s highest court. It is made up of the Chief Justice, who also serves as head of the Judicial Branch, and six associate justices. Each justice serves an eight-year term.
The Supreme Court has no jury and makes no determinations of fact, but it considers whether error occurred at trial or in judicial interpretation of the law.
Beasley released this statement:
“The race for Chief Justice will not be over until every single vote has been counted. Our team has officially requested a statewide recount and will be filing protest petitions across the state to ensure over 2,000 absentee and provisional ballots that were wrongfully rejected are included in the final tally. This race is far from decided, and we look forward to ensuring the counting process continues so that every voice is heard.”
Here’s some information about each candidate.
Cheri Beasley joined the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2012 and has been chief justice since 2019.
She served as an associate judge on North Carolina Court of Appeals from 2008-2012, and served as district court judge in North Carolina’s 12th Judicial District from 1999-2008.
Beasley has held leadership roles in the American Bar Association and the North Carolina Bar Association.
She earned law degrees from University of Tennessee College of Law and Duke University School of Law.
According to her campaign website, she lists priorities including using technology to modernize the court system, increasing access to recovery courts, building school justice partnerships. She also launched the Faith and Justice Alliance.
Paul Newby has been serving on the North Carolina Supreme Court since 2004.
He served 19 years as an Assistant United States Attorney in Raleigh.
Newby is currently an adjunct professor at Campbell University School of Law.
Newby earned a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law and actively participates in the North Carolina Bar Association.
According to his campaign website, Newby describes his judicial philosophy as believing in judicial restraint and supporting enforcement of the Constitution as enacted by the people, of statutes as intended by the General Assembly and of contracts as agreed to by the parties.
The 2020 general election was Tuesday, Nov. 3.
