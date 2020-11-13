Race for N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice remains tight, too close to call more than a week after Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2020 race for North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice pits incumbent Democratic Chief Justice Cheri Beasley against Republican challenger Paul Newby.
As of Friday, Nov. 13, this race has not yet been called as Beasley holds a very slim lead in the race by 36 votes with results still coming in
Beasley has 2,694,803 votes, while Newby has 2,694,767 votes.
The Supreme Court of North Carolina is the state’s highest court, and there is no further appeal from its decisions on matters of state law.
It is made up of the Chief Justice, who also serves as head of the Judicial Branch, and six associate justices. Each justice serves an eight-year term.
The Supreme Court has no jury and makes no determinations of fact, but it considers whether error occurred at trial or in judicial interpretation of the law.
Here’s some information about each candidate.
Cheri Beasley joined the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2012 and has been chief justice since 2019.
She served as an associate judge on North Carolina Court of Appeals from 2008-2012, and served as district court judge in North Carolina’s 12th Judicial District from 1999-2008.
Beasley has held leadership roles in the American Bar Association and the North Carolina Bar Association.
She earned law degrees from University of Tennessee College of Law and Duke University School of Law.
According to her campaign website, she lists priorities including using technology to modernize the court system, increasing access to recovery courts, building school justice partnerships. She also launched the Faith and Justice Alliance.
Paul Newby has been serving on the North Carolina Supreme Court since 2004.
He served 19 years as an Assistant United States Attorney in Raleigh.
Newby is currently an adjunct professor at Campbell University School of Law.
Newby earned a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law and actively participates in the North Carolina Bar Association.
According to his campaign website, Newby describes his judicial philosophy as believing in judicial restraint and supporting enforcement of the Constitution as enacted by the people, of statutes as intended by the General Assembly and of contracts as agreed to by the parties.
The 2020 general election was Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.