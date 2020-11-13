A quiet pattern setting up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building in behind the storm that brought record rain and flooding to the WBTV area Thursday. Low clouds behind the front will quickly give way to sunshine and a pleasantly warm afternoon in the low to middle 70s.
Mostly clear and much cooler tonight with lows falling back into the 30s and 40s.
There’s plenty of sunshine in the Saturday forecast, though afternoon readings will fall back to the more seasonal middle 60s.
A few more clouds will filter into the region Saturday night and Sunday as our next cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances will remain low with this front, though there is a small chance – mainly in the mountains – Saturday night through early Sunday as the front blows through.
Sunday will be a little warmer with highs not far from 70°.
Behind that front, drier and much cooler air will envelop the region, meaning will enjoy almost total sunshine Monday through at least Wednesday with daily highs mainly in the 60s and overnight lows mostly in the 30s.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
