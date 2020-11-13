$22K REWARD: Police release surveillance video in deadly June Beatties Ford Road shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cash reward of up to 22,000 is being offered for information in a Charlotte shooting that killed four people and injured several others along Beatties Ford Road four months ago.
The shooting happened at a block party during the early morning hours of Monday, June 22. Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have pleaded with the public to come forward with information about the deadly shooting.
CMPD released new video connected to the investigation Friday, asking anyone who recognizes someone in the video to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
“Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $22,000,” CMPD tweeted. The reward amount was previously $10,000.
Police say the video is from a nearby business.
At least 10 firearms have been linked to the shooting, police say. Some of those guns have been recovered.
“It’s a miracle that we came out with what we did,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said, referencing that more lives weren’t lost in the shooting.
“We need to speak to those individuals,” police said of the people in the video. Officers say those people are currently not facing any charges, as they don’t know whether their gunfire struck anyone.
Officials said more than 100 rounds were fired into a crowd of around 400 people during a Juneteenth celebration.
Police identified the people killed in the shooting as 29-year-old Kelly Miller, 28-year-old Christopher Antonio Gleaton, 39-year-old Jamaa Keon Cassell and 31-year-old Dairyon Dejean Stevenson.
No one has been charged in connection to the shooting.
Cassell’s father, Charles Billings, is still passing out informational fliers along Beatties Ford Road, hoping that someone has information that can lead detectives toward a suspect. He said it is very important to him that an arrest is made.
Police have said that they have had trouble getting people to come forward with information regarding the case.
Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers is committed to getting closure for the grieving families but said he needs the community’s help.
“There was a couple hundred people out there that night. We know people know what happened and who the shooters are, and we want those people to be brave and step up and do the right thing,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.
