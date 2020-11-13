Gardner-Webb cancels Saturday’s game against UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gardner-Webb University has canceled Saturday’s game at UNC Charlotte due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.
“I really hate this for both teams, but as we look at the national landscape, these cancellations are becoming more and more common,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Every time we actually play a game, it’s a victory no matter the score. Our resilience is being tested, but we will continue to fight the good fight because our players deserve nothing less.”
UNC Charlotte plays at Marshall at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in a Conference USA East Division matchup.
