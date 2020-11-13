Former Lancaster, S.C. correctional officer facing drug, contraband charges

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A former correctional officer at the Lancaster County Detention Center and an inmate have been charged in connection with bringing illegal drugs into the facility.
Kayla Marie Klimczak was a correctional officer from September 2019 to Oct. 23, 2020. After quitting for a short time, she was rehired and was scheduled to work her first shift last Friday night, Nov. 6.
James Andrew Waites has been at the jail since September 2019 after he failed to appear in court for pending sex offenses from 2017.
Information was received last Friday concerning Klimczak and Waites, and an internal affairs investigation began. Klimczak was interviewed Friday evening, and a concurrent criminal investigation began. At the end of the interview Klimczak’s employment was terminated and she was arrested.
Investigators learned that Klimczak and Waites knew each other outside their ties to the jail and had a romantic relationship.
Investigators also learned that Klimczak, Waites, and Jeffrey Dayton Johnson communicated and planned for Johnson to provide illegal drugs to Klimczak, who in turn would provide them to Waites within the detention center.
Investigators believe this occurred at least three times.
When Klimczak reported for her interview, she consented for her car to be searched. Investigators found four Suboxone pills in the car which Klimczak intended to deliver to Waites within the detention center.
Klimczak was arrested that night and was charged with possession with intent to distribute suboxone, a schedule III controlled substance, and attempting to furnish contraband to an inmate of a county correctional facility. She was released Saturday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Following another interview, she was also with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, furnishing contraband to an inmate of a county correctional facility, conspiracy to furnish contraband to an inmate of a county correctional facility, and common law misconduct in office.
Waites was charged with conspiracy to furnish or possess contraband by an inmate in a county correctional facility, and his bond was set at $15,000.
Investigators obtained a warrant charging Johnson with conspiracy to furnish contraband to an inmate of a county correctional facility and notified Horry County authorities.
Johnson was arrested at his home in Conway this morning and will be transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center.
“We regret these events occurred,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are thankful we got wind of it early on and got it stopped. We take very seriously our obligation to maintain safety, security, and order within the detention center for the protection of the inmates, the staff, and the public. Our employees on the enforcement side and on the corrections side are placed in positions of trust. If I suspect one of my people has broken that trust, a quick but thorough investigation will be done and corrective action will be taken immediately as it was in this case.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372, midlandscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips app.
