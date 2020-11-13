Duke’s Mayo Classic taking place in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Sports Foundation will hold this year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic Saturday, Dec. 12 at Wake Forest University’s Truist Field in Winston-Salem.
The matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons was postponed from its original date of Sept. 26 due to COVID-19 testing results and procedures implemented by the University of Notre Dame.
Fan attendance will be restricted in accordance with guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services concerning COVID-19.
“The decision has been made to play the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Wake Forest University,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "Given the limited fan allowance and the complexities of hosting back-to-back college and professional games at Bank of America Stadium, the best option is to play the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Truist Field.
“Director of Athletics John Currie and his staff at Wake Forest have done a tremendous job hosting games this year. We are blessed with outstanding partners and are very appreciate of the flexibility shown by Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Truist Field, Bank of America Stadium, Duke’s Mayonnaise and ESPN. We look forward to an exciting game between two great teams in Notre Dame and Wake Forest.”
Visit charlottesports.org for more information.
