Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspect who fired gunshot during arcade robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte. The individual fired a gunshot during the robbery.
According to police, the incident happened Wednesday, November 4 shortly before 6 a.m. at the Cash In Out arcade on Harris Houston Road in northeast Charlotte.
Surveillance footage from the arcade shows the suspect enter the business, walk up to a window where an employee is working, and brandish a gun.
“The suspect puts the gun directly under the opening of the window and demands cash right away. The victim then proceeds to open all the registers and give the suspect the cash,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance video shows the suspect turn to leave after getting money from the arcade employee. The individual then fires a gunshot before exiting the business.
“I think that was an intimidation tactic to show the victim that he meant business,” said Johnson. “I mean it could have shattered the glass, glass could have hit the victim in a certain way that could have seriously hurt that victim.”
Johnson said the suspect went behind the arcade and took off. He noted that arcade robberies are becoming more and more common in Charlotte. He issued a word of caution for those who visit and work in these establishments.
“We want people to take the right precautions. We want people to know that people think there’s a lot of money and that they could be a target for crime,” said Johnson.
The suspect in the Cash In Out robbery was bundled up, but surveillance images appear to show the individual wearing glasses and a Nike shirt.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
