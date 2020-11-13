Cheryl Learns How To Make The Cowfish’s Gobble Gobble-ooshi Roll

The Cowfish offers delicious burgers and sushi. It might seem strange to throw those two items on a menu, but they’ve made it work. The co-owner, Alan Springate joined us on QC@3, to talk about how this restaurant got started. He also taught Cheryl how to make their Gobble Gobble-ooshi Roll. This unique roll is dedicated to Thanksgiving. You can order it off the menu through November 25.