Area lakes spilling after heavy rainfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba-Wateree River basin received 6-8 inches of rainfall in some areas in fewer than 32 hours, and is continuing to experience high water conditions.
Extreme caution should be used near rivers, lakes and streams.
Duke Energy is continuing to move water through the river system, including through hydro generating units and flood gates.
Three lakes will continue to spill over the next several days: Lookout Shoals Lake, which is declining; Mountain Island Lake, which has crested and will slowly decline; and Lake Wateree, which is rising and will begin spilling later today.
Lake residents should prepare for possible flooding conditions and closely monitor lake levels. High water conditions can create navigational hazards.
Duke Energy will be posting real-time updates online at
. Information is also available by calling 800-829-5253, or using the Lake View app.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.