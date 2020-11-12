Two killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes into Jeep in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed after their vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a Jeep in Iredell County as the area saw widespread rain Thursday morning.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal crash in Iredell County on NC 115 (Wilkesboro Highway) near Pisgah Church Road at 5:45 a.m.
A 1997 Ford Ranger was headed south on NC 115, crossed the centerline, and crashed into a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the Ford, Dylan Lee Poole, 23, died from his injuries. The passenger in the Ford, Jaime Marie Batcher, 23, also died from her injuries at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was seriously injured and initially taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville before being transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winton-Salem.
Officials say neither person in the Ford was wearing a seatbelt.
The initial investigation indicates that the Ford was exceeding a safe speed for the wet conditions of the road and hydroplaned. The road was closed for about four hours during the investigation.
