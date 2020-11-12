Side Dishes For Your Thanksgiving Dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Two weeks from today and we’ll all be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table. Are you starting to stress about all the food you’ll have to cook? There’s no need for that! Chef Alyssa joined us on QC Morning to tell us about how you can get all the sides you need ahead of time. All you’ll have to worry about is cooking the turkey!
Chef Alyssa says she knows how special Thanksgiving can be for families. She says even though things might look a little different this year, it’s a great kickoff to this harvest and holiday season. She says since everyone is celebrating great food, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen wants to help provide for your table!
Here’s a look at the menu:
- Mashed Sweet Potatoes Goat Cheese, Maple-Pecan Crumble GF, VT
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts House Made Bacon & Date-Shallot Jam GF
- Green Bean Casserole Mushroom Duxelles, Crispy Shallots GF, VT
- Roasted Broccoli Lemon & Herb Gremolata, Crispy Prosciutto GF
- Glazed Carrots Orange-Ginger Glaze GF, V
- Smoked Cauliflower & Butternut Squash Herbs, Cranberries, Shaved Parmesan GF V
- Classic Stuffing Corn Bread, Sage, Roasted Vegetable Stock VT
- Cranberry Sauce Oranges, Apples, Thyme (serves 4-6) GF V
- Great Gravy Roasted Turkey Stock, Herbs (GF available)
- Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (8) Whipped Herb Butter & Honey Butter VT
- Pecan Pie Bourbon, Chocolate VT
- Pumpkin Pie Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream VT
Notes: GF = Gluten Free. VT = Vegetarian. V = Vegan.
The pre-order deadline is Friday, November 20th at 4:00 pm. You can pick up your orders: Tuesday, November 24th, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm and Wednesday, November 25th, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.