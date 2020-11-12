Free Range Brewing Opens New Location In Camp North End

By Callie Presley | November 12, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 11:06 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you made it out to Camp North End yet? There are so many things to do! You can shop, eat, or just sit down and enjoy a drink with friends. Free Range Brewing is opening its second area location there tomorrow. Sarah Alexander is the co-owner and community engagement director. She joined us on QC Morning to talk about what you can expect from this location!

Know Before You Go:

  • They will initially be open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 until 11 pm.
  • It’s on the corner of 301 Camp Road, right next to Leah and Louise.
  • You can park right in the parking lot and won’t have far to walk!

