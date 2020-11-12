Flooding issues linger Thursday night, yet pleasant weather is ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Driving tonight will be dangerous, with lingering flooding, washed out roads and bridges, and poor visibility (from misty/foggy conditions); use extreme caution if you have to travel tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be cooler, with upper 40s in the mountains to lower 50s in the piedmont.
After patchy dense fog for the Friday morning commute, mostly sunny skies are expected to develop through the day, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains, to low to mid 60s in the piedmont.
A few spotty rain showers are possible on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild, with morning lows in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs around 70 degrees. The mountains can expect Sunday to start off around 40 degrees in the morning, with afternoon highs around 60 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures develop for next week, with lows in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 60s for the piedmont. The mountains can expect morning lows at or below freezing, with afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s.
Tropical Storm Eta will continue to move offshore and away from the Carolinas as we approach the weekend. There is another tropical disturbance south of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, that has a high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression and/or tropical storm. If it does become a tropical storm, the next tropical name will be “Iota”.
Enjoy the return of sunshine on Friday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
