FIRST ALERT: Potential for flooding as early round of heavy rainfall moves through area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rainfall and the potential flooding will disrupt commutes and early-day outdoor plans Thursday morning as a cold front slowing moves across the Carolinas.
This second-straight day of wet weather could produce additional rainfall amounts up to three inches, potentially resulting in rapid rises on streams and creeks. Therefore, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday evening for the entire WBTV viewing area.
Several flash flood warnings and flood warnings have been issued for counties west of I-77. Remember to turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads.
Drier conditions will take over the area from west to east by Thursday afternoon.
- First Alert Meteorologists Jonathan Stacey & Al Conklin
