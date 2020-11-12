Emergency responders busy in Kannapolis on Thursday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Staff have been busy today dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Eta.
Kannapolis has received 3 inches of rain on Thursday, according to city officials.
Firefighters have rescued 15 to 20 people and pets from flooded homes around the City today. The City is working with the Red Cross to place them in shelters.
Water and Transportation staff are repairing water and sewer lines which have been damaged and reopening flooded streets. Parks and Recreation staff are dealing with a number of park and greenway flooding issues.
