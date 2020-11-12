Cooler, drier air displaces disruptive downpours Thursday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While flood watches and warnings may continue through Thursday evening, a cold front has pushed the heaviest downpours to the east of the WBTV viewing area.
A few light showers may fall from the low hanging clouds that will linger over the area through the early evening period. This evening temperatures will from the upper 60s to the mid 50s before returning to the low 70s by Friday afternoon.
After a bout with patchy fog across a few neighborhoods first thing in the morning, rain-free conditions and decreasing clouds will make for comfortable and calm Friday.
The entrance of high pressure north of the Carolinas will clear out any existing cloud cover Friday night. Clear skies will set the stage for a sharp temperature plunge into the mid 40s by Saturday morning. Highs will top out in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.
Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, but the passage of another cold front on Sunday will bring additional clouds and a chance for a few showers, mainly in the Mountains, during the second half of the week.
That cold front will drive in a reinforcing shot of cold air to the Carolinas sending low temperatures into the 30s during the first half of the workweek.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
