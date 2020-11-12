Cleveland pastor pleads guilty to prostitution charge involving teenage girls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland pastor pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and was labeled a Tier II sex offender.
Reverend Randolph Brown, 65, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams on Dec. 9.
Court documents show the date of the offense was Aug. 1, 2018 and involved several underage teenage girls who had run away from home.
Brown was arrested Feb. 25 by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.
Brown is the pastor at Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church on East 55th Street in Cleveland.
A second person, Joyce Richmond, 21, was arrested with Brown.
Richmond also pleaded guilty to two counts of compelling prostitution and will be sentenced with Brown on Dec. 9.
The Cuyahoga County Regional Human Trafficking Task Force urges if you or anyone you know that may have been a victim or have information to share regarding Richmond or Brown, to please contact the task force at 216-443-6085.
