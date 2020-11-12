Charlotte area under Flood Warning as water covers roadways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rainfall caused flooded roads in the Charlotte area Thursday morning.
Interstate 85 was completely flooded at Little Rock Road – both the north and southbound lanes.
Lanes are narrowed along I-85 near milemarker 36. I-85 was also closed at Brookshire Boulevard due to a crash.
Bryant Park off Morehead Street was also flooded out and a portion of Morehead was blocked due to high water.
In west Charlotte, cars could be seen nearly underwater in a parking lot.
A park area in west Charlotte was also covered with water - a much different scene than the day prior.
In Cornelius, flooding closed Bailey Road between Poole Place Drive and Delmas Drive.
Mecklenburg and surrounding counties remain under a Flash Flood Warning through 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. An alert from officials read, “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”
Charlotte fire crews are responding to multiple reports of flooding around the city. “Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water,” firefighters tweeted.
Mooresville Fire says at least 23 people have been rescued from flood waters at Hiddenite Family Campground in Conover, NC. They have 5 boat crews on the water searching for more people. Some patients are being treated by EMS.
