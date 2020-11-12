Catawba County declares State of Emergency due to excessive rain, hazardous conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Catawba County declared a State of Emergency as heavy rain moved in Thursday, causing concern for flooding.
Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower has declared the State of Emergency in Catawba County effective at 8 a.m. “due to excessive rain causing flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions.”
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Catawba County and parts of the WBTV viewing area.
“The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners,” Catawba County leaders said of the State of Emergency declaration.
Catawba Schools will be a remote learning day for students and staff Thursday. “We have hazardous road conditions, flash flooding, and power outages now being reported across our county,” district officials wrote. “Our goal is for teachers to post assignments by 9:30 AM and students are expected to complete their assignments.”
