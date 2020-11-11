3-year-old who fought COVID-19 and returned to hospital is now back home again

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You might have read the post three weeks ago about Granville Whitener, a 3-year-old born with many medical complications who also got COVID-19.
As we said then, it was a long summer for this Caldwell County boy. Not only was he fighting COVID-19, his beloved grandmother died of it. After many roller coaster months, Granville was out of the hospital and back home. (Read original post from October 27th, here >> http://tinyurl.com/GranvilleMKs).
Only, he wasn’t home for long. His mom Ashley wrote again last Friday.
“We are back at Levine Children’s Hospital,” Ashley said. “Granville still has pneumonia, and an infection in his lower lung. We don’t know what is taking it so long to go away. Doctors have him on antibiotics that will hopefully kick the infection, but if the meds don’t work, it means the infection is likely from mesh they used in his recent diaphragm surgery. If THAT’s the case, they’ll have to redo his mesh, which is upsetting.”
So many people sent good thoughts to Ashley after his post last month. She says she wanted to update everyone that he is now back in the hospital, uncertain about what’s next.
The good news is that Ashley’s sent that note five days ago. On Wednesday night, Granville is back home.
“He’s a fighter,” Ashley said. “He doesn’t and won’t give up. He’s a strong 3-year-old who loves life, and loves others. We’ve just been told it’ll take some time to figure out what is causing the infection.”
“Please let all the teachers I work with at Gateway Alternative School in Dudley Shoals know how much we appreciate them standing by our family during this process,” Ashley said. “I wouldn’t be able to get through without them. I love our support network and friends.”
Again, Granville is back home tonight.
Thank you, Ashley, for continuing to share your son with all of us.
