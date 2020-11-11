Wilmington man among 2 missing after boat found overturned off NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is among two boaters missing after a recreational vessel was found overturned off the North Carolina coast Tuesday morning, according to Coast Guard officials.
The two missing boaters have been identified as George Hamilton Andrews of Raleigh and William “Bill” Watkins Merriman IV of Wilmington.
The Coast Guard said they were last seen departing Atlantic Beach Sunday for a fishing trip aboard the 35-foot recreational boat Strike Zone. The boat was found overturned around 8 a.m. Tuesday, about three nautical miles outside of Beaufort Inlet.
A diver with TowBoat U.S. determined no one was on the vessel and all the lights and gear were still energized.
Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard and the Morehead City, Beaufort, and Atlantic Beach fire departments, have searched over 3,200 square miles from Ocracoke Inlet to Bogue Inlet and the surrounding areas.
Coast Guard officials say rangers with the National Park Service and other local agencies have searched the shoreline.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.
