Some flooding in the foothills, more rain expected

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency crews are monitoring several creeks and rivers in the foothills as runoff from Wednesday’s rainfall continues to cause some to spill over their banks.
The Johns River has overtaken a boat landing along Highway 18/64 north of Morganton.
Water rose several feet in just two hours, spilling into the parking lot. A few miles up the road, Lower Creek looks more like a lake.
The road running along side it, Antioch Road, was inundated by early afternoon.
Several drivers went right through it but officials decided it was becoming too dangerous.
The road was shut down at mid-afternoon and remained closed as darkness fell.
Officials are urging people to pay attention to the signs and don’t take chances driving through high water.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.