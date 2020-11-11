$5,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction in Lake Norman RV Resort arson

Deputies are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a person connected with an arson at a Lake Norman business office.
By WBTV Web Staff | November 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 3:25 PM

Previously, a person being sought for setting a fire at Lake Norman RV Resort was no longer wanted for questioning.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office was asking for assistance finding Jonathon Daniel Belk, who is a former employee of Lake Norman RV Resort. The business was set on fire on Saturday, November 1.

Wednesday, deputies said they spoke with Belk and he is no longer considered a person of interest.

Deputies are now asking the public if they have information on the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

