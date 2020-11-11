$5,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction in Lake Norman RV Resort arson

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a person connected with an arson at a Lake Norman business office.
Previously, a person being sought for setting a fire at Lake Norman RV Resort was no longer wanted for questioning.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office was asking for assistance finding Jonathon Daniel Belk, who is a former employee of Lake Norman RV Resort. The business was set on fire on Saturday, November 1.
Wednesday, deputies said they spoke with Belk and he is no longer considered a person of interest.
Deputies are now asking the public if they have information on the arson.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.