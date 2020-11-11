The rain isn’t done yet!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will continue to see off and on showers through the afternoon and evening. Tonight and tomorrow will be the wettest times though.
Hurricane Eta continues to move NNE at 10mph. It is a category 1 storm heading for the Florida coast with a Thursday morning landfall. The good news for us is that the latest track keeps the storm to our south before heading back out into the Atlantic. The bad news is that we still have a lot of rain ahead of us, due to the overall circulation around the storm.
We also have a cold front headed this way. Heavy rain will move into the mountains tonight and it will move east from there.
Tomorrow morning looks very wet for the Foothills and Charlotte area. Expect rain through at least midday before it finally leaves us alone. It will be another tropical feeling day with highs in the mid 70s.
Friday looks pretty nice, with highs in the mid 70s. We will have a chance to dry out over the weekend too.
It originally looked like the remnants of Eta could bring us rain over the weekend. Now that is looking less likely. We should be dry and cooler. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 60s and we will reach the low 70s on Sunday.
Next week will still be dry. It will be even cooler though. We will be in the upper 60s Monday and the upper 50s on Tuesday. Lows will be back in the 30s.
Have a good afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
