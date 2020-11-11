Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey ‘probably won’t play' vs. Bucs, is day-to-day with shoulder injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey “probably won’t play” in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he deals with a shoulder injury.
Head Coach Matt Rhule says McCaffrey should still be considered day-to-day after ESPN reported that the star would now be considered week-to-week. Coach Rhule added that he doesn’t think the shoulder injury is season-ending.
McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday.
The star running back suffered the injury to his right shoulder late in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
McCaffrey got hurt with just over a minute left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorensen after a 1-yard reception.
He left for a few plays but returned to catch a pass for no gain with nine seconds left.
McCaffrey had just came back from the reserve/injured list after missing the Panthers' last six games with a high ankle sprain.
He played 59 of 83 offensive snaps (71 percent), totaling 151 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns on 18 touches.
The star running back suffered his earlier ankle injury during the Panthers' Week 2 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mike Davis started the six previous games in McCaffrey’s place and could do so again, if needed. Overall, Davis has 631 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns this season. He’s second on the team with 43 receptions.
Before this year’s ankle injury, McCaffrey had never missed a game in his three-plus year career. He signed a four-year, $64 million extension in the offseason and is the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
