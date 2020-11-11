Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, community, pay colorful tribute to Veterans

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An empty field in the middle of downtown Kannapolis was transformed over the last few days into a sea of the stars and stripes. The Field of Honor program allowed for individuals and families to buy American flags in honor of veterans.
The Field of Honor® display of United States flags brought volunteers, residents, and visitors together as hundreds of flags are posted.
On Wednesday, Veterans Day, a closing ceremony was held. There was a large turnout, even in rainy weather, at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.
“As we move forward with every day of our lives, they provided the freedom that we cherish and love," said Kannapolis mayor Darrell Hinnant. “As we continue to grow this beautiful downtown, let’s don’t forget those who have served and those who continue to serve on our behalf, veterans I salute you…thank you very much.”
Keynote speaker Major General Chuck Swannack is a decorated United States Army veteran. He says that especially in the pandemic when gatherings like veteran’s coffees aren’t taking place, veterans need attention.
“It’s tough to find your fellow veterans and to reach out to them, talk to them, tell them you love them, hug 'em, just reach out to them, take care of them," Swannack said,"and not just one, a couple of them."
And that was the point of the program, with music, prayer and stirring speeches, to say thanks to people like Russ Hoyser.
“This service really meant a lot to me, to have our hometown do this," Hoyser said.
Like many, Coast Guard veteran Hoyser was emotional while hearing the familiar notes of Taps played by Kannapolis Police officer Cory Kluttz. Once that was concluded, he joined many others on that Field of Honor where veterans and family members were able to find their flags, and take them home.
“I was very happy to be able to find a flag for my father-in-law who passed a few years ago, but he served in the Navy in World War Two," Hoyser added.
