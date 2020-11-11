Just announced: the virtual Cabarrus Christmas Celebration

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Join the cities of Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland, Mt. Pleasant and Cabarrus County as they kickoff the holiday season with the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration on November 20 at 7 p.m.
The event will broadcast at facebook.com/CabarrusVirtualHoliday, CabCo TV (Spectrum Cable, Channel 22), youtube.com/cabarruscounty and www.cabarruscounty.us/live.
Due to COVID-19, the event will feature a mix of virtual and in-person low-risk activities.
The one-hour special event includes virtual tree lighting ceremonies for the cities of Concord and Kannapolis, musical performances, and a visitor from the North Pole—Santa Claus.
Gather your family and pour a cup of hot cocoa to enjoy a reading of the classic tale, “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” by Clement Moore, featuring Mayors Bill Dusch of Concord, Darrell Hinnant of Kannapolis, John Crump of Midland, Del Eudy of Mt. Pleasant, Steve Sciascia of Harrisburg and Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris.
Other activities across our communities include:
· The Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis
November 20 to December 30
Kannapolis has added more lights and fun families to enjoy. Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free.
The Winterland Express Train runs every evening from November 20 to December 30 (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day); Sundays through Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m.
Ride the train through the park and count down the 12 Days of Christmas as you view unique holiday light displays.
This year, Winterland Express riders will need to make a reservation and pay in advance to ride. The reservation process allows the City to accommodate as many people as possible per train ride—as safely as possible. Social distancing and masks are required.
For details and to make a reservation, click this link – www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas.
Favorite activities, such as making s’mores around the fire pit and performances by the Singing Bears, return as usual.
Kids of all ages can visit and take photos with Santa in his studio each night. However, children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap (we do not want him to be sick and unable to visit on Christmas Eve).
· Kannapolis Holiday Kits The City of Kannapolis has a variety of take-home kits families can enjoy at home, including Turkey Time Thanksgiving Crafts, Holly Golly Popcorn Kits, Christmas Activity Grab Bags, Take & Bake Sugar Cookies, and Make a Cinnamon Christmas Tree Ornament.
For more information on Kannapolis Christmas, visit – www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas.
· Journey Through Time—Virtual Concord Holiday Parade A 92-year old tradition will continue, although in a different format than in years past.
Join the Cabarrus Events Association, with support from the City of Concord, CabCoTV, and TrueCare pharmacy, in a journey through time, highlighting unforgettable memories of years past.
The 92nd Annual Concord Christmas Parade will keep its tradition of helping to ignite the holiday spirit. Sit back in the warmth and dry comfort of your home to enjoy tidings of joy—and even a possible check-in from a special guest!
The parade will premiere on November 21 at 9 a.m. on facebook.com/CabarrusVirtualHoliday, CabCo TV (Spectrum Cable, Channel 22), youtube.com/cabarruscounty and www.cabarruscounty.us/live. It will rebroadcast on CabCo TV at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. from November 21 through December 31.
For additional information, visit cabarrusevents.org.
· Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt Dorton Park, Concord December 15, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. slots Under a cloak of darkness, kids and families will use flashlights to search the park’s fields for candy canes. The event also includes a trackless train ride, artificial snow machines, and an onsite Christmas craft.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants will need to register for a one-hour time slot. Available times are 5 to 6 p.m., 6 to 7 p.m., and 7 to 8 p.m. Each time slot accommodates 20 spaces to prevent crowding in the park and promote social distancing.
Registration is available through Concord Parks and Recreation’s online system or by calling 704-920-5600.
To make a Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt reservation, click this link - https://apm.activecommunities.com/concordparksrec
Continue to check back for more information on holiday events or visit the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration Facebook page @CabarrusVirtualHoliday.
COVID health guidelines will be followed at each event. Masks, social distancing and hand washing are required.
