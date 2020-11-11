Heavy rain in store for tonight and Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have been tracking Tropical Storm Eta for weeks now. It is close to making landfall on the west coast of Florida on Thursday morning.
We are looking at showers and pockets of heavier rain through the evening. Heavier rain will move in overnight as a cold front moves in from the west. It will reach the mountains first and then push east.
There could be very heavy rain in place just in time for the morning commute.
It will last into the middle of the day before finally tapering off.
It will still be mild tomorrow. Temperatures will start out close to 70° and they won’t change much during the day.
Friday and the weekend will be much drier. As of yesterday, it looked like we could see rain over the weekend due to the remnants of Eta. That no longer looks to be the case!
We will be in the mid 70s on Friday and the mid to upper 60s over the weekend. We should remain dry most of the time. There’s a 20% chance for a shower on Sunday.
Next week will be dry and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday but closer to 60° by midweek.
Lows will no longer be warm and tropical. We will start getting back to the 30s again.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.