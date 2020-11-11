First Alert: Flash Flood Watch in effect as heavy rain drenches WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure stationed off the mid-Atlantic coast and Tropical Storm Eta moving north in the Gulf of Mexico, a steady stream of moisture continues to flow into the Carolinas.
The result will be clouds, tropical humidity and occasional showers and thunderstorms. And on this First Alert Day, be careful, a flood watch remains in effect and flash flooding could develop in neighborhoods where torrential downpours persist. Even with the rain, afternoon readings are forecast to inch into the mid to upper 70s again.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the WBTV viewing area through 7 p.m. Thursday.
More rounds of rain are likely tonight into Thursday – even some thunder possible – before a cool front pushes east of the WBTV viewing area late Thursday, taking the bulk of the rain with it and ushering in drier air. We’ll hold in the warm 70s both Thursday and Friday and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine as we close out the workweek Friday.
With the front forecast to push south/east of the Charlotte region late in the week, cool, dry high pressure will build into the region, promoting more sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures going into the weekend. We’ll start from the 40s Saturday morning, and with lots of sunshine in the forecast, rebound to the middle 60s during the afternoon. Sunday may bring a few more clouds and as a second – mostly dry – cool front crosses the region Sunday night into Monday, ushering in even chillier air for the start of the workweek.
Be safe and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.