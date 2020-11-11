First Alert: Flash Flood Watch in effect as heavy rain drenches WBTV viewing area

With the front forecast to push south/east of the Charlotte region late in the week, cool, dry high pressure will build into the region, promoting more sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures going into the weekend. We’ll start from the 40s Saturday morning, and with lots of sunshine in the forecast, rebound to the middle 60s during the afternoon. Sunday may bring a few more clouds and as a second – mostly dry – cool front crosses the region Sunday night into Monday, ushering in even chillier air for the start of the workweek.