Eta is set to make landfall Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eta is currently a tropical storm with winds of 70mph. It is moving N at 12mph. Heavy rains and tropical winds are lashing the west Florida coast as we speak.
Eta is expected to make landfall early on Thursday morning along the west coast of Florida. It will spend much of the day over the Florida peninsula. Then it will head back out into the Atlantic late Thursday and early Friday. It will never move right through the Carolinas.
We are still looking at heavy rain tonight and Thursday morning. There is broad circulation around Eta which is pulling in a lot of moisture. On top of that, a cold front will move in tonight from the west. When the soupy air collides with the front, we will see heavy rain starting late tonight in the mountains. It will then move east and spread rain across the rest of the area.
Rain is a good bet for most of us in the Charlotte area during the Thursday morning commute. It will last through midday before moving on. Just a few showers should be left around by Thursday evening.
It originally looked like we might pick up the remnants of Eta over the weekend. That no longer looks to be the case. It should be out of our hair, making for a cooler and dry weekend.
Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.