Charlotte woman speaks about following governor’s indoor gathering orders for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the Thanksgiving holiday just two weeks away, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is asking residents to avoid large gatherings in homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Cooper announced Tuesday that social, family and community gatherings should include no more than 10 people. The indoor gathering limit had previously been set at 25 people.
“The science shows that the transmission of this virus is much greater indoors and the more people who are gathered, the easier this virus can spread,” said Cooper during a Tuesday press conference.
East Charlotte resident Shelly Ellis said she will be complying with the governor’s order. She said her family’s Thanksgiving dinner normally brings around 20 people together, but that won’t be happening this year.
“It’s gonna be small – just me and my grandson,” said Ellis in an interview with WBTV Wednesday night.
She explained that her family is not taking any chances with the pandemic. Ellis noted that avoiding large family gatherings is disappointing, but necessary.
“I take it seriously because I do love life and I appreciate my family. I love my family enough to separate ourselves and just wait until the time get better until we can reunite ourselves together,” said Ellis.
The Charlotte resident said she is hopeful that North Carolinians will listen to the governor but admits that it is frustrating knowing that some people continue to disregard the safety warnings.
“Of course, human-wise I do get angry, because I too want to be with my family,” said Ellis.
The grandmother said she that she hopes by November of 2021, her family will once again be able to gather in confined quarters, but until then she’ll continue practicing social distancing.
“You have to accept things for what they are until things get better,” said Ellis. “I love my family enough to distance myself and they love me enough to distance theyselves.”
