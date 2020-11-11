Charlotte Hornets unveil City Edition uniforms for 2020-21 NBA season

“The City Edition uniform is designed to celebrate an aspect of local pride, and we are pleased to pay homage to Charlotte’s reputation as a beacon of hope dating back more than two centuries,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “From the Carolina Gold Rush, to the opening of the first U.S. Branch Mint, and on to today as the country’s second largest banking center, our city has a long history of influence and being at the forefront of greatness. We are proud to acknowledge this legacy with a uniform that is as unique as our community and remains in line with our ethos of being vibrant and trendsetting.”