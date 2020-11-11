Charlotte church convocation raises concerns during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A church convocation in Charlotte is raising concerns over fear of the coronavirus spreading.
The Kingdom City Church, which has three campuses, one being here in Charlotte - is drawing the faithful to the Queen City.
“I know he’s real. That’s why I’m not scared of the coronavirus.” a pastor called to his flock on closed circuit television.
Hundreds gathered Wednesday night for a convocation for the Kingdom City Church. The multi-state, multi-day event draws people from all over the southeast.
From the video, it can be seen most people are wearing masks, although some had them draped around their necks.
Health officials worry large gatherings like this could be problematic in the age of COVID-19.
Just a couple of weeks ago, a convocation at the United House of Prayer took place with disastrous results. Mecklenburg County health officials say more than 200 people came down with coronavirus and several died.
On the Kingdom City Church website, they say a face mask is required for every service and most are adhering to that.
This gathering will be going on through the weekend with events planned in several parts of the city.
