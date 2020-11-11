Charlotte area hospitals preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

“Novant Health participates with the North Carolina Vaccine Advisory Team as well as collaborates with county officials on distribution plans. We are an approved vaccination administration site and will be partnering with the state on a distribution plan when a product is available. This plan includes a vaccine prioritization framework and we are working to ensure our commitment to diversity and inclusion is included in this planning. While we await a safe and effective vaccine to be approved, we are working diligently to ensure we have the operations and tools in place to immediately begin vaccine procurement and distribution.”