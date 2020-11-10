Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte looking for 900 participants in latest COVID-19 vaccine trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As coronavirus cases go up in North Carolina, another COVID-19 vaccine trial is ramping up in the Charlotte area.
In July, Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte announced its participation in the Moderna trial.
Now, they are registering patients for another trial known as the Ensemble Study. It’s with a company called Janssen, through Johnson & Johnson.
“It doesn’t get to this point if it’s not safe so I think people need to be willing to consider participating because that’s how we move forward,” said Dr. Ryan Shelton, with Tryon Medical Partners.
They are specifically looking for adults 65 and older, adults 18 to 64 in high-risk jobs and people of color to participate.
“We have to be sure with these different vaccines and that applies to everyone so we have to have representation from everybody," Dr. Shelton said.
The Johnson & Johnson study did have to take a temporary pause due to one adverse outcome but has since gotten the green light to continue.
“It turns out that an independent safety review board outside of the study determined there was no proof that there were a cause and effect relationship," Dr. Shelton said.
Promising results from the Pfizer trial give Dr. Shelton hope.
“Hopefully there will be some viable options, more than one so that we can have choices in the end," he said. "Also that will help in the production challenge, the distribution challenge. The more choice we have and different options the better.”
Patients who sign up to participate will be paid for their time.
If you are interested in learning more about the Ensemble study, call Tryon Medical Partners at 704-586-9386.
